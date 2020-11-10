EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy & cool Wednesday for GP with scattered showers

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng is expected to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The Western Cape is forecast to be fine and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

GAUTENG

Johannesburg is forecast to be cloudy with scattered thundershowers with a high of 24°C, Pretoria 25°C, and Hammanskraal 27°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/kRaMlHcwas SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The province is expected to be cool along the coast, but otherwise fine and warm. It will be hot over the north-western interior.

Cape Town will see a high of 28°C, George 22°C, and Beaufort West 27°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/pWVcBQyTtk SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province is forecast to be cold in the southwest, but otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Durban will see a high of 20°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 19°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/IEXcz6ghzW SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

