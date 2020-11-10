De Lille: Govt will work with SIU to prevent corruption in infrastructure plan

The Public Works and Infrastructure minister made a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday on the implementation of the government’s much-vaunted infrastructure plan.

CAPE TOWN - Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday said her department had teamed up with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to prevent corruption in the national infrastructure plan.

De Lille said the plan would create tens of thousands of jobs in a number of mixed-use projects.

She said the massive infrastructure plan would have three funding mechanisms. These included private investors, international funding institutions as well as international and local commercial banks.

The minister said 27 projects had already been pitched to banks and funding institutions.

The National Treasury’s infrastructure fund alone would provide R100 billion over ten years.

De Lille said corruption would have to be stopped before it happens.

“We are working on a more effective system to detect and prevent corruption, but also we are working with the SIU that is helping us to set up an anti-corruption forum consisting of both the public and private sector,”

But opposition MPs like the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Shaik Emam, remain sceptical about government’s ability to implement.

“Look at what you did with Beitbridge [and] how you employed people of your own. Are you telling me that we can have confidence that you can turn this project around and make it a success? Clearly, you don’t have what it takes,” he said.

