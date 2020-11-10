DA under fire for comparing EFF with Nazis after Brackenfell school violence

Fights broke out between a group of red berets and parents outside the school on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid calls for calm in the wake of violence at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has come under fire for drawing comparisons between the Nazis and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

• Tensions flare between EFF & Brackenfell residents over private matric party

EFF members arrived at the school to protest after a private matric ball was attended only by white pupils and their parents.

The DA has come out in strong defence of the parents of the school, criticising the police for failing to disperse the EFF protesters before tensions flared.

The DA has also come under fire for tweeting that "the Nazi's had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities, South Africa has the red shirts". This sentence was also contained in its official statement on the matter, issued by DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. South Africa has the red shirts. #BrackenfellHigh Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 9, 2020

The Jewish Board of Deputies is currently meeting to discuss that tweet and said that it would be responding soon.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was shocked and disappointed that racial segregation was still happening at private events in this day and age.

The commission has called for swift action by those investigating the conduct of two teachers who attended the matric ball.

