Atlantis mother believes she will get justice for her murdered teen son

Jordan Moore (16) was stabbed and mauled by dogs on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis mother believes that she will get justice for her teenage son who was allegedly killed by gangsters.

Earlier in the evening, two suspects had held up the teen, his cousin and a friend at gunpoint in a park.

Jordan was her only child for 15 years, until the birth of his one-year-old brother Reece.

Now, Letitia Moore holds onto the belief that they will get justice for her murdered son.

However, she knows they first need to face the fact that he's been ripped away from them.

“My child didn’t deserve to die the way he did and just the thought of him fighting for his life, it’s not right what they did to him.”

Many have been paying tribute and Facebook groups with thousands of followers have conveyed their condolences and support.

“Jordan had a lot of friends, look at all the support we’re getting. I’m going to miss my child a lot.”

A memorial service will be held at the 16-year-old's high school on Tuesday afternoon.

