At least 14 people killed in collision near Estcourt

Two trucks and a minibus taxi collided in the Estcourt area on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 14 people have been killed in a major crash on the N3 highway.

One man was among the group of women who died at the scene of the crash.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services' spokesperson Robert McKenzie: "One patient was critically injured and was transported to hospital for continued medical care. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police."

