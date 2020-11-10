Andile Ngcaba wants what's due to him from Dimension Data - spokesperson

The businessman was the company's executive chairperson for 12 years and claims to have discovered that he was being paid less than his white colleagues while working for the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear a case on Tuesday of alleged unfair remuneration between IT giant Dimension Data and its former executive, Andile Ngcaba.

Ngcaba also claimed that members of the team that reported to him were paid more than him.

He is claiming over R440 million in damages from the company.

The prominent businessman’s case is one that has gripped the attention of many South Africans working in the corporate environment world.

Ngcaba said that he became aware of the alleged breach of the equal wage agreement in 2016 during a Dimension Data meeting in the Middle East.

His spokesperson Yolande Tabo said that Ngcaba would not take this lying down and wanted what was due to him.

"He is claiming in excess of R440 million for damages and for actual remuneration which would have been due to him as well as defamation coming from this racial slur and the suggestion that he is greedy."

Dimension Data has denied that it unfairly discriminated against Ngcaba, saying that he was being "greedy" because he received about R500,000 from the proceeds of the company’s BEE scheme.

