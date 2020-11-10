Ace Magashule: The enemy has infiltrated the ANC

The ANC secretary-general on Tuesday said he was not surprised by the news surrounding the warrant of arrest against him, saying he would consult with his lawyers over the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Following news that a warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, in relation to his alleged role in the R255 million Free State asbestos audit contract, Magashule on Tuesday said he was “ready for anything” and claimed that the “enemy” had infiltrated the governing party.

“We are ready for anything. A luta continua; the struggling is continuing because the enemy has infiltrated the ANC,” Magashule said speaking to party supporters during a door-to-door campaign in Soweto ahead of Wednesday’s by-elections set to take place across the country.

Magashule said he was not surprised by the news surrounding the arrest warrant, saying he would consult with his lawyers over the matter.

“At the right time we’ll talk about some of these things,” he said.

• ALSO READ: 'I’m a South African citizen who abides by the law,' says Magashule

Last month, he told Eyewitness News he had heard there was talk of a “Hollywood-style” arrest awaiting him and said he was yet to be formally served.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant for Magashule’s arrest was signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions. He was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

At the same time, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete appealed to ANC members to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

“What we are calling for comrades is that all our structures, branches, and leaders must remain calm. Comrade Ace Magashule as a citizen is protected by all laws [and] the constitution of the republic. He reserves his right to remain silent.”

He was speaking at the same campaign event attended by Magashule.

Legoete said they would request Magashule to “keep quiet” about the criminal matter.

“He will answer to the courts and the judiciary at the reverent time once charges have been preferred against him. For now, we are going to request that our SG [secretary-general] must keep quiet.

“He together with his legal team they know what to do under the circumstances. This matter will be dealt with through the processes of the law,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.