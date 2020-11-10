2 senior Hawks officials, former officer appear in court for alleged fraud

The trio were arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged fraud and corruption in promotional appointments within the directorate for priority crimes investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Two senior Hawks officials and a former officer have appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The trio were arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged fraud and corruption in promotional appointments within the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations.

The arrests come just a day after Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigned amid corruption allegations amounting to R3 million.

It’s alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with senior officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of the sports ground.

A report by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan alleges that Mulaudzi obtained the money for the development at Mukondeni Village.

However, he is accused of using the money on items unrelated to the actual project itself such as the purchasing of mini-bus taxis and kickbacks paid to NLC officials.

