1,247 new COVID-19 infections, 36 more deaths recorded in SA

The latest 36 fatalities bring the number of people who've died on home soil to 19,845.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is edging up towards the 20,000 mark.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed 1,247 new infections were picked up over the past day. Since the start of the outbreak, there have been over 738,000 cases in SA.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 92%, with almost 681,000 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 738 525 with 1 247 new cases identifiedThe cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 993 081 with 12 641 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 680 726 which translates to a recovery rate of 92% pic.twitter.com/G3WyE36QCS Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 9, 2020

