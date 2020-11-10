20°C / 22°C
1,247 new COVID-19 infections, 36 more deaths recorded in SA

The latest 36 fatalities bring the number of people who've died on home soil to 19,845.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is edging up towards the 20,000 mark.

The latest 36 fatalities bring the number of people who've died on home soil to 19,845.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed 1,247 new infections were picked up over the past day. Since the start of the outbreak, there have been over 738,000 cases in SA.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 92%, with almost 681,000 people having recuperated so far.

