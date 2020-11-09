We hope USA will now get affairs in order, says Naledi Pandor

Democrat Joe Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency this past weekend, but incumbent Donald Trump has not conceded.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday said South Africa hoped that America would soon get its affairs in order, following escalating post-election tensions in that country.

The current president is claiming that the election was stolen and is making legal challenges to the outcome.

Pandor said as Africans who often see the absence of democratic process and acceptance, the continent was watching with horror at the developments in America.

“We hope that that country, which is supposed to be one of the most established democracies in the world, will soon get it’s affairs in order and have that acceptance that President Elect Biden receives the majority of both electoral college votes as well as majority support from a very large turnout.”

