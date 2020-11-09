WC police hunt suspects after teen murdered in Atlantis

Councillor Allister Lightburn said that Jordan Moor (16) had stab wounds and appeared to have also been mauled by dogs.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Atlantis are probing the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

On Friday night, Jordan Moore and two other people were threatened at gunpoint.

The three were confronted while sitting in a park.

Councillor Allister Lightburn explains what happened next: "They were then confronted by two gangsters with pitbulls. They were then told to go and buy beer for them."

While walking to a shebeen, the two boys Jordan was with went looking for help.

When they returned, the teenager was found dead.

Lightburn said that he had stab wounds and appeared to have also been mauled by the dogs.

The motive for the murder is unknown and the suspects are still at large.

