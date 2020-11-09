Wanitwa mos! Master KG bags MTV EMA award

Master KG won the Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

JOHANNESBURG - South African house music hitmaker Master KG has yet another reason to celebrate after bagging a big international award.

Master KG won the Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs. He was nominated alongside fellow South African artists DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, as well as other major African artists from across the continent.

In a recorded acceptance speech posted on Twitter, Master KG gave thanks to all his fans who had helped make his

smash hit 'Jerusalema' one of the biggest songs on the planet.

“I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo [Zikode], my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world, without you, this would have not been possible,” he said.

Shout out to South Africas very own @MasterKGsa for bringing a win home! #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/3hirCAYNN1 MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) November 8, 2020

“Master KG’s accolades at this year’s MTV EMA’s is a testament to his global popularity which has seen people all over the world unite in dance to his smash hit 'Jerusalema' during one of the most unprecedented times in our

history. We recognise his great achievement in bringing people together across cultures and congratulate him on this massive win. MTV continues to celebrate all the nominees in the Best African Act category and are proud to elevate local talent across our platforms as we take African pop culture and music to the world,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.