Walking with purpose: 702 Walk the Talk honours health workers amid pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans took time out on Sunday to rally behind healthcare workers in the annual 702 Walk the Talk.

Participants were encouraged to take a reflective walk in their own communities for causes close to their heart as the iconic event went virtual.

For the past 19 years, 702 has brought over 50,000 people across all walks of life to walk as one community and this year was no different.

As South Africans walked with purpose to reflect on the year and the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers took the opportunity to unite.

Some took to the streets while others walked in the comfort of their homes to raise awareness of the impact the pandemic has had on those on the frontlines.

Enjoyed incredible views from the Magalies Mountains for @radio702 #WTT2020 . This is for all the small businesses and entrepreneurs who have been negatively affected by Covid19 #Coronahope pic.twitter.com/dHkn0iVKdG Azania (@Azania_) November 8, 2020

Founder of Healthcare Workers Memorial, Dr Maggie Mojapelo, said: “We went to the frontline and confronted the virus. Like any other war, many of us didn’t come back.”

Meanwhile, Healthcare Workers Memorial ambassador, Nomsa Nguni, urged all sectors in the country to reach out to healthcare workers and the families of those who had fallen in the line of duty.

“My mother succumbed to COVID-19 and she was a professional nurse. She lost her life trying to save our lives. There are young families and children left behind after COVID-19 snatched their parents away from them and I am calling upon the nation to offer support, to offer scholarship and to offer counselling.”

Amnesty International reports at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19.

