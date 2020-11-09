Tshwane Disaster Management team assessing damaged caused by storm

Roofs were blown off and trees were uprooted in some parts.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services said that their disaster management team has been activated to help residents in Soshanguve who were affected by Sunday night's storm.



The full impact of the storm has not yet been established but the disaster management team is in the area assessing and helping those in need.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they would remain on high alert on Monday: “A number of house rooftops were blown off, we had to activate disaster management to continue with assessment in terms of getting the extent of the damage.”

