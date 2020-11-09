Tensions flare between EFF & Brackenfell residents over private matric party

There were clashes between residents and EFF members at the gates of Brackenfell High School.

There were clashes between residents and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members at the gates of Brackenfell High School.

The EFF went there, demanding action against two teachers who were at the private function, attended by white pupils and their parents.

EFF Provincial Chairperson Melikhaya Xego said when members arrived at the school, there were people gathered who were not parents.

He said party members were attacked, and only then did police intervene and fire stun grenades.

In a video, people were seen physically attacking each other and throwing stones.

Xego said they wanted to do an oversight visit but were blocked from doing so.

“I was surprised that as Members of Parliament, we were blocked and told not to enter the school.”

Education MEC Debbie Schafer has strongly condemned the actions of the EFF members and the parents.

“Violent attacks are simply not acceptable and will in no way benefit our learners. Violence is also not the solution to solving disagreements. I urge all parties to engage with one another in a responsible and adult manner; and for (the South African Police Service) to ensure that our learners are protected from this kind of violence and disruption.”

Schafer said she strongly condemned the actions of the EFF and the parents outside the school who used violence to address their concerns.

She added whatever one's views may be, the event in question was privately organised, at a private venue, by private individuals.

Xego added, “In the presence of police, they did attack EFF members and then the EFF members retaliated. It was only then that police intervened. The whole battle happened in front of the police, who didn’t do anything.”

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for firing an air gun as violence erupted outside the school.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “Police took action to disperse the crowd. No injuries were reported. A case of public violence was opened for investigation; and a 39-year-old man was arrested.”

