Suspects accused of killing FS farmer expected to appear in court today

Pieter Hills was shot dead at his Swartpan farm just outside Hennenman in the Free State early on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Free State farmer Pieter Hills are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Hills was shot dead at his Swartpan farm just outside Hennenman in the Free State early on Friday.

His son Eddie was stabbed and transported to hospital.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on farmers.

Farm manager Brendin Horner was killed in Paul Roux several weeks ago.

Police embarked on a manhunt shortly after the Hills were attacked, with a breakthrough a while later.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said: “The Hennenman detectives and crime prevention worked around the clock after a farmer and his son were attacked. They conducted a crime intelligence-led operation and arrested four suspects in Hennenman. The other three will appear in the Hennenman Magistrates Court on charges of murder and house robbery.”

The fourth suspect, a 49-year-old man was found hanging in police cells.

Authorities have opened an inquest docket.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.