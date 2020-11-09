SIU warns media, public against compromising work into COVID-19 fraud

The unit was responding to reports that it has made presentations to President Cyril Ramaphosa about its probe into the COVID-19 fraud and wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has warned against media leaks, saying that they had the potential to compromise its work.

However, the SIU has denied this.

Media reports suggested that last month the SIU had briefed Ramaphosa about its probe into tender fraud and maladministration relating to COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement across the country.

But the unit said that this was not the case and has warned the media and the public about false information.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the SIU has been receiving a number of complaints relating to fraud and corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment amounting to over R8 billion.

Among high profile matters they are probing include the investigation against presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, her husband Thandisizwe and axed Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

This is amid claims that a R124 million PPE tender was irregularly awarded to Diko’s husband.

