SA's COVID-19 recovery rate edges up to 92%

The Health Department has confirmed that another 1,372 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 recovery rate in South Africa has edged up to 92%.

This means that more than 679,000 people have so far recovered.

Sadly, another 20 people have died after contracting the virus, pushing this country's death toll to 19,809.

The Health Department has confirmed that another 1,372 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours.

