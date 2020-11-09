SA's COVID-19 recovery rate edges up to 92%

The Health Department has confirmed that another 1,372 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 recovery rate in South Africa has edged up to 92%.

This means that more than 679,000 people have so far recovered.

Sadly, another 20 people have died after contracting the virus, pushing this country's death toll to 19,809.

The Health Department has confirmed that another 1,372 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected #COVID19 cases is 737 278. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 980 440 with 17 266 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92% pic.twitter.com/s2n9s2dECI Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.