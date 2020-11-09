Police arrest multiple murder suspects in Cofimvaba wanted in Cape Town

Extensive probing and tip-offs led officers to the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Queenstown on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape at the weekend arrested four suspects accused of committing multiple murders in Cape Town townships.

The suspects were currently in custody.

“The extensive investigations undertaken by Western Cape detectives with the support of crime intelligence and Eastern Cape police pursued specific information which led to the four arrests. The suspects, aged between 23 and 26, were apprehended on the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Queenstown,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa

Potelwa said plans were in place to get the suspects back to Cape Town where they would face charges of murder and attempted murder in court.

