Some matrics in gang-stricken Hanover Park able to write exams in safe space

The safe space has been made available for the duration of the NSC exams which conclude on 11 December.

CAPE TOWN - Some matric learners in gang-stricken Hanover Park were this week able to write exams in a safe space.

This after the Provincial Community Safety Department made available the Chrysalis Academy in Tokai to accommodate 60 learners from Groenvlei High School, Chrystal Secondary School and Mountview High School.

Department spokesperson Cayla Murray said, “The study support programme is aimed to ensure that learners who are most at risk of not being able to complete and/or write their exams due to high crime and violence in their areas be considered to partake in the programme. We will also consider learners who are experiencing socio-economic hardship and household or interpersonal changes.”



If successful, it's hoped the programme can be rolled-out on a larger scale in future.

“The learners will have a structured programme which includes study sessions, additional lessons and tutoring, career guidance; and will receive the required phsyico-social support where there is a need. The facilitators will include principals and educators, volunteer tutors and youth development coaches.”

