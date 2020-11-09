Lungisa apologises for racist rant against Sarb governor Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor agreed to drop his defamation case in which he was seeking R500,000 but only if Lungisa apologised publicly and retracted his verbal attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal and former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has apologised to South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago for several offensive tweets.

Lungisa has said sorry after criticising the governor and even calling him the K-word.

The Eastern Cape High Court has confirmed that a settlement was reached between the two after Lungisa's racist rant.

The Reserve Bank's Thoraya Pandy said that Kganyago had accepted the apology.

"There will be no payment but the apology is unequivocal, that Mr Lungisa must demonstrate that his apology is sincere by making sure that he also tweets about it on the platforms that he had first made those statements as well as to all media outlets in South Africa."

Lungisa is serving a two-year sentence in Port Elizabeth for attacking a councillor with a glass during a chaotic council sitting in 2016.

