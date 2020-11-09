Limpopo police arrest traditional healer for allegedly raping woman

It is alleged that the man, who also claims to be a pastor, sexually abused the 20-year-old high school pupil in Burgersfort.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 33-year-old traditional healer after he allegedly raped a woman who had approached him for help.

It is alleged that the man, who also claims to be a pastor, sexually abused the 20-year-old high school pupil in Burgersfort.

She claims that he attacked her during a consultation session in September.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The circumstances around this incident are subject to an ongoing police investigation. The provincial commissioner has condemned with the strongest terms this irresponsible act by the alleged traditional healer and pastor.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.