IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

South Africa will see over 400 candidates battle it out in 95 by-elections in 55 municipalities across all nine provinces.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday said it was more than prepared for Wednesday’s almost 100 by-elections.

The IEC said over 600,000 voters were on the certified voters roll for the various by-elections. This would be the first by-elections held since the country went into a state of disaster in March and would take place in every province.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said despite budget cuts and the high number of by-elections, the IEC was more than ready.

“The IEC is confident that all the logistical, human resources, and safety preparations are in place to ensure free, fair, and safe elections on Wednesday,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo also confirmed budget cuts had affected the commission’s operations. He encouraged registered voters to come out in their numbers to ensure the credibility of elections.

“We also need voters to turn out in numbers to participate to give credibility and legitimacy to the outcome of the elections,” he said.

