IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo

CAPE TOWN - Electoral officials are preparing for business this week, with nearly 100 by-elections to be held in all nine provinces.

The Independent Electoral Commission said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.

In less than 48 hours, parts of South Africa will become a hive of election activity as over 400 candidates battle it out in 95 by-elections.

They're the first to be held since election activities were suspended in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and are a "catch-up", according to the IEC, of all by-elections postponed between March and September.

Chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the commission was more than ready.

"In less than 48 hours, it will be a Super Wednesday by-election and the commission is pleased to announce that everything is ready for the by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in all nine provinces of the country."

Mamabolo also said that health and safety protocols were in place and that people shouldn’t misinterpret the long queues on election day.

"We're going to experience a situation where the queues look longer than normal. The phenomenon at play in this regard is the fact that people have to observe social distancing. It's not an indicator of inefficiency on our part."

