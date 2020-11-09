Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns as Hawks spokesperson

It came after the DA laid a complaint to police Minister Bheki Cele regarding R3 million he allegedly received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to establish a sports centre in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi on Monday announced his resignation.

It came after the Democratic Alliance (DA) laid a complaint to police Minister Bheki Cele regarding R3 million he allegedly received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to establish a sports centre in Limpopo.

Mulaudzi denied any wrongdoing.

“We welcome his resignation in light of the fact that there is sufficient prima facie evidence in the public domain. We also call for a thorough investigation to be completed into his conduct and that the results of that particular investigation be made public,” said DA MP Mathew Cuthbert.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.