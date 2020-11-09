EWN Weather Watch: GP cloudy with isolated showers, WC & KZN cloudy and cool

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast cloudy and cool conditions for Gauteng on Tuesday with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Most parts of the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool.

GAUTENG

The province will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but it will be warm in the north.

Johannesburg will see a high of 21°C, Pretoria 22°C, and Hammanskraal 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/LLHQfx2oRt SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 9, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions for the province.

The Mother City is forecast to be fine and windy with a high of 20°C, George residents will see a high of 19°C, and Beaufort West 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/MuK76D3exs SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 9, 2020

KwaZulu-Natal

It will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west.

Durban is forecast to be cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers with a high of 20°C, Richard’s Bay 21°C, and Newcastle 19°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/hr1XLwymVV SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 9, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

