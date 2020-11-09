DBE urges matriculants' parents to inform schools of COVID-19 cases

The department said this is to ensure that arrangements could be made for the pupils to write the exam at an isolation venue that complies with health and safety regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday urged parents of matriculants that had tested positive for COVID-19 to inform their schools immediately.

The department said this was to ensure that arrangements could be made for the pupils to write the exam at an isolation venue that complies with health and safety regulations.

“When they find that their child is either showing symptoms or has tested positive, they should inform the school so that the school can make the necessary arrangements together with the Department of Health,” said the DBE’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Earlier on Monday, the department announced a circular with revised protocols to assist schools to manage possible COVID-19 cases during the matric exams.

The class of 2020 began their finals last week.

Mhlanga said that the revised protocols had already been distributed to schools across the country.

“They need to understand that they will not be writing with everyone else because of the condition. But the revised protocols make clear the steps that the school must take to support them to still write the examinations.”

