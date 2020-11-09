DBE revises protocols to help schools manage COVID-19 cases during exams

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has issued a circular with revised protocols to assist schools to manage possible COVID-19 cases during the matric exams.

Last week, the Education and Health Departments agreed that pupils who tested positive for the virus would be allowed to sit for their finals under specific conditions.

Education officials, including teacher unions and school governing body organisations, held a series of meetings over the weekend.

The class of 2020 began their final exams last week.

The Basic Education Department’s Elijah Mhlanga said that the revised protocols had already been distributed to schools across the country.

“They need to understand that they will not be writing with everyone else because of the condition. But the revised protocols make clear the steps that the school must take to support them to still write the examinations.”

