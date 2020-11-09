Cele calls for intervention from WC SAPS management over Langa complaints

During a community safety imbizo this past weekend, aggrieved community members alleged that some police officers turned away victims of gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for immediate intervention from Western Cape South African Police Service management to deal with complaints from some Langa residents.

Others also claimed that the police were not using all available resources to fight crime in the area.

Cele said he would meet with the local police station’s leaders: “Which means the police station at one stage had leadership, where is that leadership? So that’s why I want us to sit down with the management and the provincial management and find out why people are calling your predecessor when you are there.”

