As SA sees steady rise in COVID-19 infections, concerns of second wave raised

The cumulative number of cases is now at over 737,000, as experts notice a rise in the numbers in the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa with the last week showing more than 10,000 new infections.

The cumulative number of cases is now at over 737,000, as experts notice a rise in the numbers in the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Scientists said that this could be attributed to super spreader events.

The Eastern Cape has confirmed more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in just the last week.

The Western Cape, once the epicentre of the outbreak, has seen an increase of more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

In Gauteng, the number has spiked with more than 1,300 over the same period. In the last seven days, 398 people have died, nearly half of them in the Eastern Cape.

As the world focuses on the second wave of infections sweeping Europe, there are concerns that the resurgence in cases here at home could increase rapidly as well.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.