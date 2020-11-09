As Kataza returns to troop, activist wants CoCT to create baboon by-law

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht, along with others, has succeeded in ensuring the safe relocation of Cape Town's well-loved baboon, Kataza.

CAPE TOWN - It's being argued that baboon protocols in the Western Cape need to change to accommodate the primates.

The male chacma baboon was relocated from Kommetjie to Tokai in August, in a controversial matter that's seen the City of Cape Town decide to take the baboon back to where it belongs - it's natal troop.

The city did an about-turn after deciding that Kataza must stay in Tokai.

The popular animal was seen strolling the streets of the bustling neighbourhood, sleeping on the roofs of coffee shops and even frequenting Pollsmoor Prison.

On Saturday, it emerged that the city reached an agreement with Engelbrecht.

The agreement is that Kataza will return to the Slangkop troop and that Engelbrecht withdraws his application to the Western Cape High Court.

"I'm just glad that Kommetjie has got their favourite baboon back and that he can go back to his family."

However, there's still more that needs to happen in order for baboons to live in peace.

"The City of Cape Town needs to write a baboon by-law dealing with waste management and issue penalties with regard to people that don't adhere to correct waste management in terms of that by-law. But that's just my view and that's something that I will explore in the next week or two when I consult with council again."

Kataza will be rehomed after his assessment by a vet.

