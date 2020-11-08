Young people a critical part of SA's political process - ActionSA's YAC

ActionSA said that it believed that young people had been alienated from the political system despite making up the majority of the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba has launched the party's youth wing, the Youth Advisory Council.

ActionSA said that it believed that young people had been alienated from the political system despite making up the majority of the nation.

The orgnisation's spokesperson, Lerato Ngobeni, said that members of the youth structure would play a crucial role in developing programmes and policies to address the pressing issues facing their peers.

"Young people have given up on existing political parties and so for us, it is a great commitment that we are making for young people to say we want to be a viable political home for them, we want them to know that they are a critical part of the political process in our country because, honestly, the future that we are working towards is the one that they will inherit."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.