Suspect in Hennenman farm killing found dead in police cell

Four suspects were arrested just hours after Pieter Hills and his son, Eddie, were attacked. Hills was shot in the head and his son stabbed in the back.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police said that one of the four suspects linked to the killing of Swartpan farmer, Pieter Hills, had been found hanging in police cells.

Local detectives and the crime prevention unit were deployed to hunt for the suspects who were handcuffed in Phomolong.

The police’s Montantsi Makhele: "Four suspects were arrested following an attack at a farm near Hennenman. One of the suspects, aged 47, was found hanging in the police cell."

The three suspects will face charges of murder and house robbery and are expected to appear in court soon.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on farmers recently.

Farm manager Brendin Horner was killed in Paul Roux several weeks ago.

