Stop illegal firework sales, says Animal Welfare Society of SA

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town animal welfare organisation is calling on government to help put a stop to illegal sale and discharge of fireworks.

Guy Fawkes Day was celebrated on Thursday, a day animal lovers and activists dread, as the sound and lighting of fireworks, added to the risks involved puts animals in danger’s way.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa’s Jacque le Roux said in all his 14 years of caring for animals, he witnessed the most horrific case on Thursday, when a firecracker exploded in the mouth of a dog.

“The condition of the dog after the firework exploded was just traumatic. It got some of the staff very emotional and at least the patient isn’t suffering anymore. It was one of the cruellest things we’ve ever come across,” Le Roux said.

