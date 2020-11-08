Now begins undoing of Trump's prejudice - Mandela Foundation on US elections

The foundation congratulated Joe Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris on what "has been a successful but punishing election campaign".

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has added its voice to the many congratulating US President-Elect Joe Biden for winning the 2020 elections, saying now begins the daunting task of undoing the Trump administration’s deepening of racism, sexism, xenophobia, Afrophobia and many other intersecting vectors of prejudice and hatred.

"We look forward to seeing the White House occupied by a leadership team which understands the central importance of human dignity. We take special pleasure from the fact that Mz Harris is the first woman in US history to fill the position of Vice-President," the foundation said.

"We call on Mr Trump to embrace the democratic process, support the transition, and begin contributing to the healing of a deeply fractured society. As Nelson Mandela often used to say, a good leader knows when to step down. And how to do so appropriately. It’s not too late for Trump to embrace dignity, for himself and for others."

