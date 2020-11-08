Mpumalanga Education Dept satisfied with week 1 of matric exams

Matrics across the country sat for their first exam on Thursday, after a tough academic year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Department of Education said it was satisfied with the way matric exam kicked off this past week.

"Week one progressed well and we are thankful as a department to all our teachers, parents, departmental officials and stakeholders who have contributed to make the examinations a success. We continue to monitor the examinations as we provide support to all our candidates and wish them well," said Mpumalanga MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba.

Majuba will on Monday monitor the examination at Kwandebele Science Secondary School in Siyabuswa.

Majuba and his department remain optimistic that the same level of professionalism will be displayed throughout the exam period.

This coming week, matrics will be writing African Languages, Agricultural Sciences, Natural Science, CivilTechnology, Economics, Foreign Languages paper 2, Mathematics paper 1, Mathematical Literacy paper 1 and Technical Mathematics paper 1.

