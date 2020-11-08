Laerskool Bekker SGB to consult lawyers on Keamogetswe Seboko drowning report

The chair of the school governing body, Willie Dry, said that the school would remain transparent in its efforts to conclude the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - The school governing body at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg is expected to consult its legal team on the findings of a report into the drowning of a 13-year-old boy on school grounds.

This comes on the back of an independent investigation that the school and the Education Department were negligent in relation to Keamogetswe Seboko's drowning.

Seboko's lifeless body was discovered floating in the swimming pool of Laerskool Bekker in January.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with school officials on Saturday and he said that the principal and four teachers would now be taken through disciplinary processes.

"We must emphasise that this is a sad incident and that we are still saddened but we remain hopeful that this process will assist us to close this chapter once and for all. We've briefed the school and the district leadership and they will meet and give feedback on how they intend to take the process forward."

The chair of the school governing body, Willie Dry, said that the school would remain transparent in its efforts to conclude the investigation.

"We reserve the right to go through the report and advise our legal team on how we're going to process it and it's very comforting to know that the MEC is prepared to take our hand and walk the path to finalise because its been hard on our school. There's been a lot of allegations, false allegations, we've had to take on the chin and I'm glad that we can get to a point where we can finalise this."

