KZN dealt a blow with death of provincial deputy Speaker Ndobe - Zikalala

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the province had been dealt a blow with the death of provincial deputy Speaker, Mluleki Ndobe.

Ndobe died at his Durban home on Saturday from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Zikalala said that the death of the deputy Speaker was a great loss to the province.

"Comrade Ndobe distinguished himself as one leader who was devoted and very committed in serving the people, especially in the area of Harry Gwala and KwaZulu-Natal as a whole. The government will continue to support the ideas which he stood for."

Ndobe faced legal woes in recent years after he was accused of involvement in the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, after he was shot dead in 2017.

However, all charges levelled against him were dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence linking him to Magaqa's death.

