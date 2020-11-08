IFP sends condolences to Zulu King Zwelithini following death of his son

Earlier reports suggested that his death may be the result of criminal activity but police said that the information was still sketchy and a probe into the circumstances surrounding Prince Lethukuthula Zulu's death was now under way.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has wished strength to the family of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini following the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

At this stage, the cause of his death is still unknown but there is speculation that he may have been killed.

The police are still to confirm the cause of death.

Condolences continue to pour in for the family of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that they were shocked.

"On behalf of the Inkatha Freedom Party, I extend our deepest condolences to the royal family on this terrible loss. We wish his majesty strength as he calms the distress of the Zulu nation."

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Media reports said that neighbours heard a commotion and windows being broken early on Friday morning.

They said that the prince’s friend was found sleeping in another bedroom.

