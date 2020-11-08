20°C / 22°C
DA condemns 'economic terrorism' by MKMVA evicting foreign shop owners in DBN

The Human Rights Commission also added its voice, saying the action was illegal and against democracy.

Zakhele Mbhele. Picture: Supplied
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described, the attack against foreign-owned shops by uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) members in Durban as a malicious campaign.

Earlier this week, MKMVA members joined by homeless people went on the rampage, closing down businesses owned by foreigners.

They began by evicting shop owners operating outside The Workshop shopping mall.

The DA is the latest to condemn the action.

Earlier, the eThekwini Municipality expressed its concern, saying the action was a criminal act.

The Human Rights Commission also added its voice, saying the action was illegal and against democracy.

Now the DA’s Shadow Minister for Small Business Development, Zakhele Mbhele, has joined the criticism.

“We really believe that these actions and this campaign are nothing short of economic terrorism and they have no place in our democracy,” Mbhele said.

However, the military veterans said they were embarking on a clean-up.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

