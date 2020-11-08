Cope to lay criminal complaint against Myeni over Mr X identity revelation
Dudu Myeni repeated the name of the whistleblower known as Mr X numerous times while giving testimony at the commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) said that it planned to lay a formal criminal complaint against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for revealing the identity of a whistleblower at the Zondo Commission.
Myeni repeated the name of the whistleblower known as Mr X numerous times while giving testimony at the commission.
The identity of Mr X was concealed by order of commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo because he feared for his safety.
Cope's Dennis Bloem said that Myeni's action showed a complete disregard for the commission and its processes.
"This is a very serious violation and a criminal act. Her irresponsible actions will scare off other whistleblowers who want to come forward and give information to the commission."