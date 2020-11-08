After activist pressure, Kataza the baboon to be reunited with Slangkop troop

SK11, the male chacma baboon better known as Kataza, was removed from Kommetjie by the municipality in August and relocated to Tokai.

CAPE TOWN - After more than 70 days, Cape Town’s much-loved baboon will soon be reunited with his Slangkop troop family in Kommetjie.

SK11, the male chacma baboon better known as Kataza, was removed from Kommetjie by the municipality in August and relocated to Tokai.

The decision sparked outrage among animal rights activists and the general public and led to court papers being filed by an animal activist.

Now, the City of Cape Town has agreed to return the animal back to his natal troop.

It’s been 10 weeks, and SK11 will finally return home to his Kommetjie family.

Animal activist, Ryno Engelbrecht, has played a key role in making this happen, as he fought against the initial relocation of the popular baboon.

He said that he had agreed to withdraw his application to the Western Cape High Court as soon as Kataza headed back home.

"He must first put his feet on Slgkop and I need confirmation of that and I must withdraw my application and that's in terms of the agreement."

Once captured, Kataza will first be assessed by a vet. If medical attention’s required, he may have to remain in captivity longer.

Engelbrecht said if not, there would not be anything standing in the way of returning immediately.

"This is a being that's been ripped away from his family. Infants were killed when he was ripped away from his family by the alpha male in that troop. I think there were better ways of dealing with this than the way this was dealt with but that's in hindsight."

Engelbrecht added that he hoped that the baboon management protocols could change to prevent a situation like this from re-occurring.

WATCH: Cape Town residents approach court to block relocation of baboon

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.