African leaders welcome Biden election win, hope for better relations with US

African nations have rallied behind Biden as the president-elect of the US, with congratulatory messages pouring in from leaders across the continent for both Biden and US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

JOHANNESBURG - African leaders have welcomed Joe Biden's electoral victory in the US elections, expressing hope that his win will boost trade and other relations between the continent and the United States.

Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th US president, unseating the incumbent with a pledge to unify and mend a nation reeling from the worsening coronavirus pandemic and deep political divisions.

There are hopes that Biden can adopt policies that will restore cooperative links with the continent and the rest of the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among world leaders to applaud the presidential election winner when he wished Biden success in leading the American people and growing cooperation between the two nations.

He was joined by the leaders of regional neighbors in Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also congratulated Biden "on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs".

We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aajOxmL8KI Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that he was looking forward to working closely with Biden and Harris.

Relations between Ethiopia and the US have been at their lowest recently after the Trump administration blocked a $130 million aid package.

Experts said that Trump ignored Africa for much of his term, occasionally blasting its leaders.

