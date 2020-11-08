8 killed in 4 accidents across Gauteng on Saturday night

As the festive season fast approaches, Gauteng motorists are being warned not to transgress road rules.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police said eight people died in four separate road crashes across the province's roads on Saturday night.

The first major crash was reported in Sebokeng where five people were killed after being ejected from the vehicle they were travelling in.

Eleven passengers were crammed into a bakkie when it overturned on the Golden Highway, killing the driver, two adults and two minors on impact, while seven others are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

In another reported road fatality, a pedestrian was knocked down in Vanderbijlpark next to the R59.

Meanwhile, several crime-rife areas in the Cape have been the scenes of violent crime this weekend.

Three men were shot and killed, while another was stabbed to death.

The Police’s André Traut said a 29-year-old man was killed by unknown suspects in Kraaifontein on Saturday evening.

In another incident, a teenager was shot in Clarke Estate later the night.

An 18-year-old male was stabbed to death, allegedly at the hands of his girlfriend in Kalkfontein.

On Sunday morning, another man was gunned down in Manenberg. His killers are also still at large.

