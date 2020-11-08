3 men shot and killed, 1 stabbed to death in CT over weekend

Several crime-rife areas in the Cape have been the scenes of violent crime this weekend.

Three men have been shot and killed, while another was stabbed to death.

• Fatal shooting in Manenberg takes ct gun violence deaths to 12 this week

The police’s André Traut has details on what happened in Kraaifontein on Saturday evening.

"Yesterday at about 5pm, a 29-year-old man was fatally wounded in Takudi Street, Wallacedene by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The motive for the killing is yet to be established."

Traut said that a teenager fell prey to a shooting in Clarke Estate later the night.

"Last night, at approximately 20.20pm, a 17-year-old man was shot and killed in Greenwood Avenue in Clarke Estate by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested."

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly at the hands of his girlfriend in Kalkfontein.

"Last night, at about 18.50pm an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apparent domestic-related incident in Elizabeth Street in Kalkfontein. The victim's girlfriend was arrested and she is due to make a court appearance once she is charged."

On Sunday morning another man was gunned down in Manenberg. His killers are still at large.

