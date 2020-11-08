1,731 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA as 40 more deaths recorded

The number of active cases in the country are still below the 400,000 mark, now hovering around 370,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Just over 1,700 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in South Africa, pushing the national case load to 735,906.

The number of active cases in the country are still below the 400,000 mark, now hovering around 370,000.

Forty more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, pushing the national death toll to 19,789.

As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases is 735 906 with 1731 new cases identified. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 963 174 with 22 455 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 678 738 which translates to a recovery rate of 92% pic.twitter.com/OtyzhWGqXr Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 7, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.