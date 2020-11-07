WATCH LIVE: Former SAA chair Yakhe Kwinana resumes state capture testimony

The appearance of the former SAA technical board chair at the Zondo inquiry comes after delays that resulted in the commission extending its work to a weekend as it is under pressure to wrap things up.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana is continuing with her testimony at the state capture commission on Saturday.

WATCH: Yakhe Kwinana testifies

Kwinana appeared last week where she denied a number of questions that were asked by the inquiry's evidence leaders.

She testified that she never approved a R1 billion contract with aviation company Swissport.

This is despite evidence before the commission showing that the company was opposed to a 30% BEE deal that would see it losing R90 million of its annual earnings from SAA.

The inquiry heard that Swissport's fortunes were turned around by Kwinana and her friend, SAA service provider Yuyisile Ndzeku.

