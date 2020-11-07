Two Limpopo boys drown while swimming in dam

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said parents have been cautioned to take care of their children around dams and rivers, particularly as it’s the rainy season.

JOHANNESBURG - Two boys aged five and seven have drowned while swimming in a small dam near the Bloodriver in Thakgalang village outside Seshego, Limpopo.

It’s still unclear what exactly happened.

The incident comes just after North West police expressed concern about drowning incidents in the province.

Officials have in the last days attended to four drowning incidents that left four dead in various areas on that province.

