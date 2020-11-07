State capture advocate: Former SAA chair Kwinana is a dishonest witness

It’s alleged former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana received millions of rand in kickbacks in exchange for lucrative contracts from SAA to JM Aviation

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for the state capture commission said they would argue in due course that former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana was a dishonest witness.

In an unusual move, the commission is sitting in Braamfontein this weekend as it races against the clock to have its work completed in time.

Kwinana has taken the stand on Saturday to complete her testimony regarding dodgy contracts secured with a company known as JM Aviation.

It’s alleged Kwinana received millions of rand in kickbacks in exchange for lucrative contracts from SAA to JM Aviation.

But Kwinana maintained she did not have a personal financial interest with the company.

Asked about certain statements she was meant to present to the inquiry, the former SAA board member said she didn't have the documents.

But evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr was having none of it.

“The problem is on Tuesday your version was that you don’t have the January 2020 statements as they were taken by the server. So Ms Kwinana, we are going to argue in due course that you are a dishonest witness. You are a witness who turns the fact each time that they become difficult for you.”

WATCH: Yakhe Kwinana testifies

