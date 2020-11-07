SA’s active COVID-19 cases drop below 40,000

Recoveries now stand at 675,593, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has dipped below the 40,000 mark in active cases of COVID-19.

This comes as another 4,014 people have recovered from the disease in the last day. This means recoveries now stand at 675,593 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

The Department of Health said 1,763 new infections had been recorded, as well as 72 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 19,749.

The cumulative number of detected cases is 734,175.

